Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

DFCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,908. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.