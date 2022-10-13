Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
DFCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,908. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dalrada Financial (DFCO)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.