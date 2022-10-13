Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $245.60. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.76.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
