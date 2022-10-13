Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $245.60. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daily Journal by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 64.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

