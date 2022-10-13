Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.79

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 87546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

