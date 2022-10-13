Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Dai has a market cap of $6.50 billion and $566.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,495,922,946 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai (DAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dai has a current supply of 6,658,995,623.168035. The last known price of Dai is 0.99970477 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1424 active market(s) with $249,610,202.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.