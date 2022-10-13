D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,360 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

Shares of FIS opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.03 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

