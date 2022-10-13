D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,996 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $84.22.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also
