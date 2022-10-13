D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,525 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 3.4 %

SO opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

