D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

