D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 453,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.57. 77,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

