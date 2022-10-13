D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 14.52% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.