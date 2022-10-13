D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.