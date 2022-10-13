D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,265. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

