D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 267,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

