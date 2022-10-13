Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

CYTK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,759. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

