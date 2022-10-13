CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,996,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,509,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

CytoDyn Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

CytoDyn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.