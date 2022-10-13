Cwm LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.90% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 172,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 601,325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 584,785 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAE stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

