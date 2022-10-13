Cwm LLC Sells 39,545 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Terminix Global worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of TMX opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

