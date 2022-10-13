Cwm LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,106,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.