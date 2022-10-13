Cwm LLC Has $18.68 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,008 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after acquiring an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,750,000 after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 310,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

