Cwm LLC Has $17.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3,649.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,216 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 356,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,594,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

