Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.1 %

PBI opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $479.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.