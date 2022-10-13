Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOOV stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.