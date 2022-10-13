Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.