Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.94. 12,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,143. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.72.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.58.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

