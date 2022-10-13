Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.