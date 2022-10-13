Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

