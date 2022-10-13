Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49.

