Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $23.89 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

