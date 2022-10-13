Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

