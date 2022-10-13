Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.89

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.89, but opened at $46.08. Cutera shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 578 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,956,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

