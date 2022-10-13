Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Stock Up 0.8 %

CRIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 4,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,398. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Curis has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curis by 478.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Curis by 10.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 204,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Curis by 5,832.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.