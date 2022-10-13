Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.
Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
