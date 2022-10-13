Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

