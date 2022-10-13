Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.