CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 35,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,235,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

