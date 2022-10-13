Crypto.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00017999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $108.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
