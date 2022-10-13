Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Crown traded as low as $78.80 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

