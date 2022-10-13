Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,147. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

