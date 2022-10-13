Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Crown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

