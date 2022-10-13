CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

