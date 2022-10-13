Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,185,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.82. 74,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

