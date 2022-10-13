Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

