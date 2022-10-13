Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $58.71 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,441 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.5% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $58,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 570,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $241.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

