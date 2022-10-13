Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $19.03 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 232,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

