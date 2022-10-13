Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.74 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

