Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,344 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,369,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 205,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

BNS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 150,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,502. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

