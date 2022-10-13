Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,484. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

