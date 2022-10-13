Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 236,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.