Cross Staff Investments Inc Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.3 %

CL stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 145,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,720. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

