Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 598 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $80.62. 888,934 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

