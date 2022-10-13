Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 549,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,462. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

